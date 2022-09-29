JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,872,679 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

