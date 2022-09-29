JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.73. 12,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 12,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

