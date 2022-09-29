JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 2,844,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $63.67.

