JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,580

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,378.57.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

