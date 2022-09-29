JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Price Target to €23.30

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUYTY. HSBC downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 2,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

