Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $148.76

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $148.76 and last traded at $149.09, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

