John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 247,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 398,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.32 ($0.02).

John Lewis of Hungerford Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

