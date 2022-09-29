John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.97

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 2501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $41,392.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

