John Edward Adent Acquires 22,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Edward Adent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00.

Neogen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 5,661,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

