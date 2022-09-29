Jesse K. Bray Sells 21,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. 944,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

