JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $9.16 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $771.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at $161,854,655.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,913 shares of company stock worth $1,431,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.