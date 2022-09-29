Jeffery John Shafer Sells 12,400 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$72,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,249,026.98.

Jeffery John Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jeffery John Shafer sold 15,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffery John Shafer sold 9,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$58,240.00.

PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.78. 22,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.02.

PHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

