Jefferies Financial Group Trims Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Target Price to $26.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

