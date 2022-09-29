JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.26

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 38017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

JBS Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.79 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 47.83%.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

