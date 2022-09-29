Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.