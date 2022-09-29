Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

