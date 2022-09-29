Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

