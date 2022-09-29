Jackpot Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (777)

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Jackpot has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jackpot alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Jackpot

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,597,955 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jackpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.