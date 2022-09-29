Jackpot Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (777)

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Jackpot has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Jackpot
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,597,955 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Jackpot
