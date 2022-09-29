Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,653. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 80.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

