IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 147,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,949,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 551.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 153,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 343,337 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

