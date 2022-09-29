IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,094. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

