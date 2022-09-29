ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of ITOCY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 32,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. ITOCHU has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $69.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $24.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1.9% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

