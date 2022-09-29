iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.29

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $100.29, with a volume of 1768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

