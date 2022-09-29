iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.29

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $100.29, with a volume of 1768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
