iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $219.98. The stock had a trading volume of 182,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average of $246.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.