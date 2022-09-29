iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $225.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

