iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $219.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

