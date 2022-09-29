iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,873. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $70.52 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42.

