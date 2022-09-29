iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,961 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $27.18.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,057,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 851,254 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 52,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

