iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,269 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.