iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:REM)

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,511 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the typical volume of 1,415 put options.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS REM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,530 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1,211.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 308,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102,568 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter.

