iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IMCB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.33. 28,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

