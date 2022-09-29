iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Reduced by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $50.31. 3,486,548 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

