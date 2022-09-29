iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $79.89 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

