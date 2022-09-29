iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,851. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,555,000 after acquiring an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,439 shares in the last quarter.

