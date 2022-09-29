iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,851. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
