iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 23,602,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

