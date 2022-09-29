iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.75

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 1657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.