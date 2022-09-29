iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

