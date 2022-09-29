Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,815 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 6.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 343,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 108,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 21,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,827. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

