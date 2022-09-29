IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IperionX Stock Performance

IperionX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 17,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180. IperionX has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.

IperionX Company Profile

Featured Stories

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

