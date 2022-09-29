IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
IperionX Stock Performance
IperionX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 17,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180. IperionX has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.
IperionX Company Profile
