Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 4.8%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). 973,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 225,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.13.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

