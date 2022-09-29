Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 28th (AES, ASX, DCP, ENSV, JBSS, NVEC, PLAB, PRGS, RCKY, RS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 28th:
AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
