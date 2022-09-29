Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 28th (AES, ASX, DCP, ENSV, JBSS, NVEC, PLAB, PRGS, RCKY, RS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 28th:

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get The AES Co alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.