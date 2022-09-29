Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.46. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

