Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.41

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
