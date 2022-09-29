Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.41

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

