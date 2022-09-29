Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $272.78

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $272.78 and last traded at $273.73, with a volume of 4155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,348 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

