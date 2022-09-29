Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $279.94 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

