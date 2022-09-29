Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.07

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
