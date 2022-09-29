Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.07

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

