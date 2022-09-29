Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 151,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,892. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

