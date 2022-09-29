Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 151,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,892. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
