Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Gap Up to $17.85

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $18.49. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 612.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

