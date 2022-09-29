Inverse Finance (INV) Price Reaches $72.18 on Major Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $72.18 or 0.00370312 BTC on exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and $929,070.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins. The official website for Inverse Finance is inverse.finance. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.