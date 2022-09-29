Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invent Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IDEA remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Invent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
Invent Ventures Company Profile
