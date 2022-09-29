Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invent Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDEA remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Invent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Get Invent Ventures alerts:

Invent Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Invent Ventures, Inc, formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc, is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology .

Receive News & Ratings for Invent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.