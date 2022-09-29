Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.73. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

